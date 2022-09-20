EXCLUSIVE: Dolphins' Kader Kohou explains all the emotions he felt making his NFL debut 

One of the most impressive rookie debuts in Week 1 came from Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou. The rookie looked superb against the New England Patriots during Miami's 20-7 victory. Kohou was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dolphins and made the 53-man roster after making a name for himself in the pre-season. In his debut vs. the Patriots, he recorded three tackles, a forced fumble, a pass break-up, and a tackle for a loss.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Kohou shared his thoughts:

"It was a great feeling just getting the first one out the way. I mean I was always expected for some good but it was a blessing just to go out there and put that kind of show on."

He continued:

"My coaches just got got me prepared for the whole week and just built my confidence up leading to the game. So I can't say I was too surprised. I just want to get out there and make plays to help my team win."

Jaylen Waddle: 75.4 Highest graded Dolphins against New England (min. 25% snaps)Kader Kohou: 91.2Connor Williams: 82.3Melvin Ingram: 76.8Emmanuel Ogbah: 76.5Jaylen Waddle: 75.4 Highest graded Dolphins against New England (min. 25% snaps)1️⃣ Kader Kohou: 91.22️⃣ Connor Williams: 82.33️⃣ Melvin Ingram: 76.84️⃣ Emmanuel Ogbah: 76.55️⃣ Jaylen Waddle: 75.4 https://t.co/cCXJ6MDDTl

Kader Kohou started the entire second half of their game with the Baltimore Ravens, opposite Xavien Howard, and played a total of 25 snaps. He recorded two tackles in the game.

Rookie CB played 25 snaps yesterday and started the second half opposite Xavien Howard Mike McDaniel said Kader Kohou "had that look about him" in the second half that made the Dolphins believe they could feature him in the second half.Rookie CB played 25 snaps yesterday and started the second half opposite Xavien Howard

Kader Kohou wasn't nervous in his NFL debut

Kader Kohou enjoyed one of the best defensive rookie debuts in a while. It was made even more impressive by the fact that he didn't even know if he'd make the 53-man roster.

Kohou wasn't nervous about taking the NFL field for the first time during his debut. He explained how his first pre-season was an anxious affair but it helped settle him down:

"I felt real nervous and had anxiety for my first preseason game, but after that I saw it kind of kind of settling down a little bit because I know that with anxiety and being nervous and stuff like that, that's when you start messing up."

He continued:

"After that first pre-season game, I just told myself I had to calm down. Throughout the week you practice against the players we're going to see in the the game and we have a lot of great players on our team that I go against in practice every day. So it was after that first preseason game it was like nerve-wracking, but that first game on Sunday I wasn't really nervous, I was mostly just excited."

He was the highest-graded rookie in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus.

It seems Kader Kohou will be a valuable asset to a Miami Dolphins secondary led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. He is expected to be a rotational corner and will see an increase in snaps this season if he continues to shine.

