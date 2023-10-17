Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios's relationship has been the talk of the town for a long time now. Although they have not exclusively confirmed if they are in a romantic relationship or not, the two have not been holding themselves back from sharing intimate pictures on their social media accounts.

Earle, who has been attending Miami Dolphins games consecutively, was also present when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in a 42-21 game.

She shared numerous pictures and videos from the game. From uploading interesting details about her makeup and outfit to hopping on TikTok trends, the fashion influencer showed her fans that she immensely enjoyed her experience.

One of the videos showed her recreating the famous Barbie and Ken trend. In the video, Alix was seen twirling around and having fun with his sister. Fans also got a look at Braxton Berrios smiling.

The video received much love from fans and also from the Miami Dolphins team.

Image Credit: Alix Earle's TikTok video's comment section.

Alix Earle's podcast "Hot Mess" dethrones Joe Rogan's podcast as the number one on Spotify

Alix Earle's "Hot Mess" podcast has seen a significant level of success since its launch in September 2023. It quickly garnered attention and climbed the podcast charts, ranking even higher than popular shows like "The Joe Rogan Experience," "The Daily" by The New York Times, and "Fallon and Colbert's Strike Force Five" on Spotify.

In a short period of time, the podcast rose to the number one spot on Spotify, which is a remarkable achievement for any podcaster.

While it is unclear how the podcast has been faring among the audience over an extended period, its initial success suggests a strong level of engagement from listeners. Additionally, Alix Earle's rising popularity on platforms like TikTok (6 million followers) and Instagram (over 3 million followers), likely contributes to the podcast's success.

It's worth noting that the podcast is part of The Unwell Network, a production company created by Alex Cooper, the host of the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy." This association may have provided additional exposure and support for "Hot Mess."