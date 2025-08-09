"Miami kicking themselves rn": NFL fans react as Braxton Berrios scores first TD on his Texans debut

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios started his 2025 preseason run with the right foot. Berrios caught the first touchdown of 2025 for the Houston Texans, as they played against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Berrios joined the league at the end of the last decade, but failed to establish himself as a good option for many of the teams he played for. His most recent stint was with the Miami Dolphins, but again, he couldn't become a starter in the league.

After the receiver caught his first touchdown of the preseason in his new home, NFL fans reacted on X to celebrate, especially as he quickly found the end zone after leaving the Miami Dolphins.

"Miami kicking themselves rn", said one fan.

FanDuel Canada @FanDuelCanada @NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus Miami kicking themselves rn

"Berrios finally caught a TD against the Vikings", noted another.

Dan Lagnado @dlag1995 Berrios finally caught a TD against the Vikings @BadlandsTOJ

"GIVE US OUR SUPER BOWL ALREADY", a third said.

te𝕏 🌎☄️💕® @TexanicoYT @NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus GIVE US OUR SUPER BOWL ALREADY.

The receiver is also unlikely to feature much this season. He caught the touchdown from Davis Mills, as the Texans' starters did not play in this game.

Players such as Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins are above Berrios in the depth chart. He's on the roster bubble with a chance to make the 2025 roster, but his presence isn't guaranteed.

Braxton Berrios enters the fourth step of his career

He continues to push for a career in the NFL, and this is the first time that he won't be playing in an AFC East team.

He initially joined the league as a member of the New England Patriots, with many expecting him to emulate Wes Welker as a slot receiver. He later moved to the New York Jets, then to the Miami Dolphins. However, he did not register a single reception in the past season.

Throughout his career, his value has largely come from his ability as a returner. While not a major threat in the passing game, returning became a key part of his game, especially as players on the bottom part of the roster need to prove themselves on special teams.

