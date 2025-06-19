Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence sends 5-word message to Henry Ruggs as ex-Raiders WR eyes NFL comeback following 2021 DUI crash

  • home icon
By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 19, 2025 16:56 GMT
Once considered one of the most promising wide receivers in the NFL, Henry Ruggs hasn't played a game since 2021. In November 2021, the WR was involved in a fatal car accident.

Ruggs was reportedly driving his car at a speed of over 156 mph. He crashed into another car that Tina Tintor was driving. She and her dog died on the spot. In 2023, the former Las Vegas Raiders star pleaded guilty to DUI and vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to a minimum of three years.

In 2026, Ruggs will be eligible for parole. Many believe that the WR, only 26 years old, should be given a second chance in the NFL. Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence also believes the same.

"Everyone deserves a second chance," Terrence tweeted on Thursday.

Ruggs' former teammate Josh Jacobs revealed that the WR is training behind bars and is still keeping in shape. Jacobs also claimed that a few teams are willing to give Ruggs an opportunity to return to the gridiron when he's released.

Former Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs apologized to car crash victim's family

On Tuesday, Ruggs appeared at the "Hope for Prisoners" event in Las Vegas. The former Raiders star was asked, if given the opportunity, what would he say to the family of Tina Tintor.

"One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time," he said in a video taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something.
"I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it's always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me."

It'll be interesting to see if any NFL teams will be willing to add Ruggs to their lineup once he's released.

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

