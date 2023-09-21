Micah Parsons, Darius Slay send prayers for Trevon Diggs after Cowboys star suffers ACL injury

The Dallas Cowboys have been hit with a brutal blow as cornerback Trevon Diggs, a key member of Dan Quinn's defense, is out for the year with an ACL injury.

The injury to his left knee that happened in practice on Thursday is a cruel blow as the Dallas defense has been lights out in the opening two games. Now it will be up to DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis to cover the All-Pro's absence.

The injury news injury has hit Cowboys fans like a ton of bricks, and other NFL players also showed their support for the cornerback. Teammate Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay posted messages of support to Diggs.

"I am my brothers keeper! I got you 7! No more need to be said! 🦁🦅" Parsons tweeted.

"Damn man praying for ya lil bra!! @TrevonDiggs," Slay tweeted.

Others gave their thoughts on Diggs' injury.

Dan Quinn and the Cowboys defense will now have to make do without their star cornerback as they chase that elusive Super Bowl. Dallas (2-0) has a Week 3 clash against the Arizona Cardinals (0-2),.

Trevon Diggs' injury a blow to Dallas' defense

Dallas Cowboys v. New York Giants

The Cowboys' defense has been one of the stories of the season, even after only two games, as it has only allowed 10 points, while sacking and intercepting quarterbacks for fun.

But now the challenge to cover Diggs' absence takes center stage. Fortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys have cover at the cornerback position.

It is expected that DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis will fill in alongside Stephon Gilmore for Quinn's defense this season. There have also been fans wondering if the Cowboys will trade for another veteran cornerback before the deadline.

It is a cruel blow for Dallas, and this is why players want to get paid as much as they do, for instances like this. Trevon Diggs got his deserved contract earlier in the offseason, and he is now taken care of.

It is up to the rest of the Dallas defense to move on without the All-Pro.