Micah Parsons drops his picture with 3-word message after LaVar Arrington II's image goes viral

Micah Parsons has not shied away from supporting his college football program, the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he wore the legendary number 11. The jersey represents a rich tradition of elite linebackers that started with LaVar Arrington in the late 1990s.

Parsons replied to a post of incoming freshman LaVar Arrington II wearing the jersey and simply wrote a three-word comment, referring to the number 11.

"It’s a place ! #stixcity."

It seemed to be a nod to seeing another Penn State player wearing the number 11, after his father did so in the late 90s. Lavar Arrington played two seasons with the Nittany Lions and finished ninth in the 1999 Heisman Trophy race, as well as winning the Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year).

Other notable players to have worn the #11 at Penn State are Parsons and potential 2025 NFL draft number-one pick Abdul Carter.

Micah Parsons' contract extension still not close

Micah Parsons and his contract have been one of the more intriguing storylines a month away from the 2025 NFL draft. NFL Network's Jane Slater gave an update on Wednesday that there has been no significant progress towards a deal.

"As things stand with Micah Parsons. No new news. What I can tell you is Jerry (Jones) and Micah have talked many times this offseason but to say a contract offer has been extended to his representatives would be inaccurate. I'm told there was an initial meeting at combine with his team but since then nothing meaninful to report. His team remains ready to talk when Dallas does." h/t On3

Parsons is currently on his fifth-year option of his rookie contract, as he was a first-round pick. He has been vocal about wanting to get a contract extension done this offseason, but the Dallas Cowboys have not shown any indication of getting a deal done.

Seeing that the Cowboys did not have a deal done with quarterback Dak Prescott until the team's Week 1 game, there is seemingly time for the two sides to agree to an extension.

