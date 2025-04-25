The Carolina Panthers made the first surprising pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Panthers were constantly assigned linebacker Jalon Walker in mock drafts, but the franchise decided to go with an offensive player instead, selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the 8th overall pick.

Apart from Travis Hunter, a two-way superstar, McMillan was considered the number one wide receiver in the class. He started draft season as a possible top 5 pick, but fell due to concerns about his speed, highlighted by a 4.53 40-yard dash in March.

Dallas Cowboys edge Micah Parsons was extremely upset with McMillan's pick by the Panthers. Parsons reacted live and was upset with Carolina, making clear his wish to see the wide receiver falling into the 12th pick to join the Cowboys:

Without McMillan on the board, the Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick.

