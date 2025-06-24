Micah Parsons reshares Tyrese Haliburton’s surgery update supporting Pacers star after Achilles injury in NBA Finals

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a serious achilles injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday. During the first quarter of the contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Haliburton attempted to drive toward the basket.

However, during the sequence, Haliburton suddenly fell to the ground and was seen slamming his hands on the floor in pain. The star point guard left in clear emotional distress and did not return to the game, with the injury later being confirmed as a torn achilles tendon.

Haliburton released a photo and detailed statement on the social media platform X on June 23. In the release, he commented on how he will return from this injury setback and come back stronger in the future.

Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons then reposted a joint Instagram release by 'bleacherreport', 'nbatv', and 'houseofhighlights', all social media releases that stated what Haliburton had said in his message.

Micah Parsons Instagram Story

Tyrese Haliburton season review

Haliburton was having a phenomenal regular season and playoff run for the Pacers until the horrible injury. During the regular season, he averaged 33.6 minutes, 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. During the Pacers magical run to the NBA Finals, Haliburton was averaging 33.6 minutes, 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in the playoffs.

Furthermore, the Pacers were playing well in Game 7 prior to the injury. However, following the incident, all of the momentum that Indiana had seemed to vanish.

With the loss, the Pacers lost the series four games to three against NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the talented Thunder team. With the win, the Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander has won the first Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy of his career and looks set to continue his dominance over the NBA for years to come.

However, after an amazing season this past year in Indiana, both individually for Haliburton and as a team for the Pacers, it is an extremely unfortunate and disappointing situation all around.

