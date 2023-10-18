Micah Parsons took aim at the media to shield Dak Prescott and targeted Emmanuel Acho for what he believed has been unfair coverage of the Dallas Cowboys. After the win against the Los Angeles Chargers, he leveled charges against the press, saying they have been unfair in their coverage of his team and his quarterback.

He pointed out that the Eagles lost and he did not see the same amount of criticism for them now that they dropped a game. Micah Parsons commented,

"I just don't condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and have the same energy for the Eagles. We want the same energy for everybody because there's a whole bunch of bashing when is Dak Prescott but not to say when it's the Eagles."

He also referenced that Emmanuel Acho gave a reason for the San Francisco 49ers losing their first game of the season to the Cleveland Browns. Micah Parsons added,

"Acho said this which pissing me off. "I'm not worried about the 49ers. They were missing Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel""

The Dallas defender was incensed that people in the media have a lot of excuses for other teams but do not seem to giving the Cobowys one. He summarized,

"Why is it that we are just scrubs and we're nobodies that don't deserve to be on the field and we're just all talk but there's 100 excuses for these other teams?.. I'm tired of people trashing my quarterback, I'm tired of people trashing my team."

Is Micah Parsons right about Emmanuel Acho and Dak Prescott?

Micah Parsons did go on a passionate exposition and one could read something into that. Emmanuel Acho played for the Philadelphia Eagles and might have a soft spot for them. But he also began his media career in Texas with the Longhorns and his first liaision with an NFL team was with the Dallas Cowboys as a co-host of the show "Cover Four".

Rather what the Cowboys pass rusher could look at to see why the media has been critical of them, and not other teams, is because of their recent playoff performances. The Eagles went to the Super Bowl last season and the San Francisco 49ers have been to the NFC Championship in the last two seasons, defeating Dallas along the way.

The Cowboys are yet to reach the NFC Championship this century, never mind the Super Bowl. It is perhaps that why a more critical eye is cast that way than elsewhere.