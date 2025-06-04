  • home icon
  Micah Parsons seemingly throws jab at Jerry Jones over stalled contract talks with Cowboys

Micah Parsons seemingly throws jab at Jerry Jones over stalled contract talks with Cowboys

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 04, 2025 15:26 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons is looking for a new contract this offseason from the iconic Jerry Jones owned club. However, at this time, Parsons and the Cowboys have yet to agree to a new deal, something that opens the door to Parsons playing the 2025 season in the final year of his rookie contract.

In 2021, Parsons signed a four year contract with the Cowboys worth $17,079,793. However, the deal also included a club option, a stipulation that makes Parsons a member of the Cowboys this year as well.

On June 3, Parsons took to the social media platform X to outline what his plans for mandatory mini camp were moving forward, while taking a jab at Jerry Jones as well.

What did Micah Parsons post on social media?

NFL analyst Clarence Hill Jr. released a set of quotes by Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, ones where the new Dallas boss made clear that he expects Parsons to be in attendance next week for mini camp.

Parsons then responded to this social media post by Hill and highlighted how he would be at mini camp next week. However, Parsons made sure to acknowledge that his current contract dispute is no longer in his hands, it is in the hands of owner Jerry Jones.

"I will be there! I haven’t missed a mini camp in 4 years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook ! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands. I’m ready to win a Super Bowl !" Parsons said on X.
What will Micah Parsons' next contract look like?

Although nothing has been confirmed or agreed upon at this time, there is an expectation by fans and analysts that Parsons will become the highest paid defensive player in the NFL when he signs his new deal. The current highest paid defensive player is Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, who is earning $40 million per season after signing a new deal this offseason.

Although rising market demands will likely force the Cowboys to spend north of $40 million per season to sign Parsons, 'Spotrac' believes that Parsons current market value is closer to $36.3 million per season (four year deal worth $145,190,500).

