  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Penn State star prepares for huge draft day

Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Penn State star prepares for huge draft day

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 24, 2025 16:37 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Penn State at Purdue - Source: Getty
Penn State standout Abdul Carter got a sign of support from a fellow Nittany Lion. - Source: Getty

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter is expected to be a top five draft pick on Thursday night. Before Carter realizes his NFL dream, the official Instagram account of Penn State Football shared a video of the linebacker's biggest moments during his time at Penn State.

Ad

The caption of the post shared how Carter is well aware that he is capable of greatness and that he plays that way every time he takes the field.

"Most people find out who they are over time… Abdul Carter always knew. #WeAre," the official Penn State Instagram account posted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carter received an endorsement from another former Penn State standout who wore the iconic #11 jersey number. Dallas Cowboys' edge rusher Micah Parsons commented on the Instagram post.

"The brotherhood," Parsons wrote.
Micah Parsons&#039; comment on the Penn State Nittany Lions&#039; Instagram post. (Photo via Instagram)
Micah Parsons' comment on the Penn State Nittany Lions' Instagram post. (Photo via Instagram)

Abdul Carter isn't the only Penn State player expected to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft. Star tight end Tyler Warren is also expected to be drafted in the first round on Thursday night.

Ad

Abdul Carter appears to be convinced Giants will draft him

Ahead of the first night of the 2025 NFL draft, Abdul Carter spoke to reporters and made it seem that he is convinced that he will be drafted by the New York Giants with the third overall pick.

He spoke about possibly playing alongside Giants' Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“Yeah, it’ll be a blessing to play with those guys. I’m gonna come compete and we’ll form the best pass rush in the league," Carter said. "Once I go to New York, I’m all New York. I’m gonna have to leave Philly behind.”
Ad

In 16 games last season, Carter had 68 combined tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended as the Nittany Lions ventured into their first College Football Playoff.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications