Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Penn State star prepares for huge draft day

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter is expected to be a top five draft pick on Thursday night. Before Carter realizes his NFL dream, the official Instagram account of Penn State Football shared a video of the linebacker's biggest moments during his time at Penn State.
The caption of the post shared how Carter is well aware that he is capable of greatness and that he plays that way every time he takes the field.
"Most people find out who they are over time… Abdul Carter always knew. #WeAre," the official Penn State Instagram account posted.
Carter received an endorsement from another former Penn State standout who wore the iconic #11 jersey number. Dallas Cowboys' edge rusher Micah Parsons commented on the Instagram post.
"The brotherhood," Parsons wrote.
Abdul Carter isn't the only Penn State player expected to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft. Star tight end Tyler Warren is also expected to be drafted in the first round on Thursday night.
Abdul Carter appears to be convinced Giants will draft him
Ahead of the first night of the 2025 NFL draft, Abdul Carter spoke to reporters and made it seem that he is convinced that he will be drafted by the New York Giants with the third overall pick.
He spoke about possibly playing alongside Giants' Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
“Yeah, it’ll be a blessing to play with those guys. I’m gonna come compete and we’ll form the best pass rush in the league," Carter said. "Once I go to New York, I’m all New York. I’m gonna have to leave Philly behind.”
In 16 games last season, Carter had 68 combined tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended as the Nittany Lions ventured into their first College Football Playoff.
