Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Penn State star prepares for huge draft day

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter is expected to be a top five draft pick on Thursday night. Before Carter realizes his NFL dream, the official Instagram account of Penn State Football shared a video of the linebacker's biggest moments during his time at Penn State.

Ad

The caption of the post shared how Carter is well aware that he is capable of greatness and that he plays that way every time he takes the field.

"Most people find out who they are over time… Abdul Carter always knew. #WeAre," the official Penn State Instagram account posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carter received an endorsement from another former Penn State standout who wore the iconic #11 jersey number. Dallas Cowboys' edge rusher Micah Parsons commented on the Instagram post.

"The brotherhood," Parsons wrote.

Micah Parsons' comment on the Penn State Nittany Lions' Instagram post. (Photo via Instagram)

Abdul Carter isn't the only Penn State player expected to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft. Star tight end Tyler Warren is also expected to be drafted in the first round on Thursday night.

Ad

Abdul Carter appears to be convinced Giants will draft him

Ahead of the first night of the 2025 NFL draft, Abdul Carter spoke to reporters and made it seem that he is convinced that he will be drafted by the New York Giants with the third overall pick.

He spoke about possibly playing alongside Giants' Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“Yeah, it’ll be a blessing to play with those guys. I’m gonna come compete and we’ll form the best pass rush in the league," Carter said. "Once I go to New York, I’m all New York. I’m gonna have to leave Philly behind.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

In 16 games last season, Carter had 68 combined tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended as the Nittany Lions ventured into their first College Football Playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More