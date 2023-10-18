Micah Parsons takes aim at LeBron James for ditching Cowboys, pleads Lakers star to "keep believing"

While Micah Parsons and LeBron James are at the top of their game, they are at different career arcs. James will be playing his 21st NBA season and his sixth with the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Parsons is already a two-time All Pro outside linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys.

But while dominating in different sports, they share the same passion for football, especially for the Cowboys. However, the former Penn State standout made a plea to the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player because he might have changed allegiances.

Micah Parsons tells LeBron James to stick with the Cowboys

During a recent NFL episode on Prime Video, James said that he is switching NFL teams from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns. He was seen wearing Cowboys gear multiple times in the past. However, the Akron-born basketball icon is now rooting for his hometown team.

In this context, Micah Parsons made this plea in the recent video he made for Bleacher Report:

“It's kind of weird, because LeBron also mentioned that he wasn't a Cowboys fan anymore, so we could take a look at that. So, you know, after LeBron's admitting that he's not a Cowboys fan."

"It's kind of weird to see him here. But you know, he used to be a Cowboys fan. Now he's a Cleveland fan. Come on, Bron. Stay true to who you want to be. When you want to be with Cowboys nation, come back bro. Like keep believing.”