Michael Dickson Seahawks salary: How much does the highest-paid NFL punter earn in Seattle?

Michael Dickson, picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, is the first punter to be selected for the Pro Bowl as a rookie since 1985.

With his strong right leg, ability to trap opposition back in their own half and apparent magical ball manipulation skills, Dickson rapidly won over NFL fans after getting drafted.

The Seahawks recognized Dickson in 2021 for his outstanding performance over his first three seasons. That included making the first team All-Pro and averaging 48.5 yards per punt in his debut season.

Dickson received a four-year extension worth up to $14.7 million in 2021, with $10.6 million coming in the first two years and a potential total of $16 million.

In 2018, Dickson agreed a four-year rookie deal with Seattle worth $2.75 million. That included a $290,151 signing bonus and a standard yearly salary of $687,538, according to Spotrac. As of 2023, Dickson is the punter with the most money in the league.

Michael Dickson is arguably the best punter in the NFL

Before getting the chance to play for the University of Texas, Michael Dickson found success at the University of New South Wales.

He achieved 45 yards per punt in his three years with the Longhorns, receiving All-American recognition. As a senior, he also won the Ray Guy Award and the MVP of the 2017 Texas Bowl.

Dickson has punted 156 times inside the 20-yard line for an average of 47.6 yards during his five full seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. His punting average last season was 48.5 yards, which was the second-most of his career.

Dickson's numbers are excellent, but he has become a weapon in Seattle, thanks to his inventive kickoff technique and navigational punting.

The Seahawks, who have a 3-1 record this season, have another chance to demonstrate that they have the necessary components in place to assemble a championship-caliber team.

This season presents Michael Dickson with another chance to demonstrate that he's unquestionably the finest punter in the league.