Michael Irvin argues Lamar Jackson isn't maximizing Odell Beckham Jr's potential

The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as an added weapon for Lamar Jackson. OBJ has missed some time due to an injury, however, he still isn't seeing the type of production he had with his former teams.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin believes the Ravens aren't utilizing Odell Beckham Jr.'s talent enough. Rather, the offense is allowing Lamar Jackson to continue what he has done in the past, which is to make plays on his own.

"Odell's a transition receiver. You can't think you got to transition and come out. Odell's an outside receiver, Lamar has never really used outside receivers. He's always played inside. I like this offense for Lamar. Because very few quarterbacks can run you to a Super Bowl. Now, if you use that running of Lamar Jackson, as an additive, and not the premise of the base, then you got a chance. But he stopped running like he ran his MVP like two years ago. He's going to have to let that ball go. He's not going to run his team to a Super Bowl. And they're going to need Odell, you'll get the best Odell in the playoffs."

While Lamar Jackson is a talented quarterback, Michael stated that he can't do it all on his own. Especially if he wants to get to a Super Bowl. Jackson will need to use Odell Beckham Jr. as a weapon in the passing game.

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to score a touchdown in 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in February 2022. That concluded a tumultuous season for the wide receiver after he abruptly left the Cleveland Browns. However, during Super Bowl LVI, he tore his ACL and underwent surgery to repair his knee.

As a free agent at the time, the rehabilitation prevented him from signing with another team. He was medically cleared late last season but chose to wait and sign in 2023.

He signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in hopes of showing he is fully healthy and can get a multi-year contract in the future. This season though, OBJ has yet to show his former explosiveness.

The WR has played in four games this season, starting two of those. He has a total of nine receptions for 113 receiving yards and averaging 12.6 yards per catch with his longest of the season being 32 yards. He is still in search of his first touchdown with the Ravens.