"It took Aaron Rodgers a while get a hold of his new offense" - Michael Irvin backs Russell Wilson to improve in Denver

After starting 0-1, Russell Wilson is now on the better side of .500 at 2-1. Despite the wins, pundits and fans are still hesitant to believe in the Denver Broncos. Specifically, they're hesitant to buy into the offense. However, one former NFL player isn't writing off Wilson just yet. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Michael Irvin pleaded for fans to give him just a couple more weeks. Here's how he put it:

"It’s early, still early. And this is a no-brainer. This is a new offense. Remember it took even Aaron Rodgers a little while to learn and get a hold of the new offense. It’s [also] taking Russell Wilson a little while to get a hold of that offense."

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver Per @betonline_ag , Russell Wilson’s MVP odds went from 25-to-1 last week to 40-to-1 this week. But the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning odds improved from 25-to-1 to 22-to-1. Per @betonline_ag, Russell Wilson’s MVP odds went from 25-to-1 last week to 40-to-1 this week. But the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning odds improved from 25-to-1 to 22-to-1.

He went on to give the quarterback a couple more weeks:

"The great ones have trouble getting a hold of offenses, so just give him another two games. He's climbed back out of the hole. Let's see [what happens] over the next two weeks."

Russell Wilson's start with the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson - Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

At the start of 2022, Russell Wilson was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. As September becomes October, he is now three games into his tenure as a member of the Broncos. In his first game with the new team, he took on his former team. In the contest, Wilson threw for 340 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. However, his team put up just 16 points.

In Week 2, he put up 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Broncos scored 16 points. In Week 3, he put up 184 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Denver scored 11 points. In several ways, the offense has slowed down since Week 1. The Broncos will attempt to get back on track offensively when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders are 0-3 and are desperate for a win to kickstart their season. Both sides have something to prove and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

