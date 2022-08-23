Michael Irvin claims Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in big trouble due to QB's 10-day absence

Tom Brady is back in training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the fall-out from his family vacation to the Bahamas refuses to die down. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has now hit out at the quarterback. Irvin believes that the two-week sabbatical will ultimately cost the team this season.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, the Hall of Fame wideout had this to say about Brady's holiday and the upcoming season:

"Any team with a good defensive line and we nose right up the middle and can get in Tom Brady's face. So that puts New Orleans. That puts Washington back in the mix. That puts the San Francisco 49ers is back in the mix with that defensive line that they have, Stephen."

He contnued:

"So, yes, this is big, Tom Brady is being away this long because early on he won't be sharp. The Dallas Cowboys defensive line will be able to get in there and make an impact. I think this is something about Tampa Bay."

Despite the various rumors that were circulating, Brady's unexplained absence was due to a family holiday. He committed to the vacation before deciding to end his short-lived retirement and prioritized his family rather than rearrange his holiday. That decision has not gone down well with certain members of the NFL community.

Are the New Orleans Saints capable of dethroning Tom Brady's Buccaneers in the NFC South?

New Orleans Saints v New York Jets

Tom Brady has found the New Orleans Saints a tough nut to crack since his arrival in Tampa Bay. The Saints have overcome the Buccaneers in all four regular-season games since his arrival. However, the one victory that Brady has secured came in the 2020 Divisonal Playoffs. This was on-route to Tampa Bay's victory in Super Bowl LV.

But are the Saints better equipped this campaign? The biggest question mark for the Saints is how they will adjust to life without Sean Payton. The Super Bowl winning coach called time on his stint in Louisiana and former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has taken the reins.

New Orleans certainly isn't short of firepower. They've got Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave providing an explosive offense. Doubts remain over the fitness of Jamies Winston, who is also yet to prove himself an elite quarterback.

The Saints defense is consistently ranked in the top-10. Their ability to put pressure on the opposing quarterback has given Tom Brady and others some major headaches. With the likes of Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport returning, the Saints are unlikely to show much regression in that area.

The Saints certainly have the talent, but whether that's enough to take down Brady and the Buccaneers, only time will tell.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN's First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell