Michael Irvin declares Bengals Super Bowl bound after locking Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in NFL free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a big offseason, highlighted by retaining both of their star wide receviers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

However, after some thought, they realized that they might not be able to pay both wide receivers. The two landed separate four-year deals that will see them in Cincinnati for the next four seasons.

Both Chase and Higgins have competed in a Super Bowl, as the Bengals appeared in Super Bowl LVI three years ago. While they haven't gotten that far in the last two seasons, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin thinks they can make it back to the Super Bowl.

Appearing on Kay Adams' show, "Up & Adams," Irvin was asked if the Bengals have a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

"The Bengals have the sixth-best odds right now in Fanduel, +1700 to win the Super Bowl. Can they win the Super Bowl with what’s going on with their team? You like them? Adams posed the question."

Irvin answered:

"Absolutely, they got to the Super Bowl with the worst offensive line. They could make it to the Super Bowl because they had those beasts."

The Bengals, as Irvin mentioned, made it to the Super Bowl a few seasons ago with a beat-up offensive line. Their core players; Chase, Higgins, Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, etc. were all younger and less experienced. The problem is, can the defense do enough to help get them to the Super Bowl again?

The Cincinnati Bengals will need their defense to step up in order to make a run at a Super Bowl

Trey Hendrickson during Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

If the Cincinnati Bengals want to sniff a chance at the Super Bowl, their defense is going to have to get better. While their offense is one of the best in the NFL, their defense is not.

Last season, the Bengals' defense ranked 25th in points allowed per game, at 25.5. It also ranked 25th in total yards allowed per game (348.3.) They were also negative in turnover ratio at -3.

As of right now, Trey Hendrickson, who's recorded 35 combined sacks in the last two seasons, is on the trade block. That's not a good sign for an already struggling defense.

Last season, the Bengals finshed the season 9-8, which was third in the AFC East. They missed the playoffs as a result.

The Bengals can have the best WR duo in the NFL and one of the best offenses, but they need their defense to step up to make a legit run at the Super Bowl.

