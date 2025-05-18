Michael Irvin makes feelings clear on NFL denying Cam Ward prime-time games despite No.1 draft pick status

The Tennessee Titans have renewed hope for the 2025 season, with quarterback Cam Ward arriving from the draft as the first overall pick. Although the franchise will look for improvement on their 3-14 record from 2014, there won't be many opportunities to showcase their power.
The NFL released its official 2025 schedule in the past week, and the Titans will not have any primetime games throughout the whole season. They'll be one of three teams, along with the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns, to feature in no primetime for the upcoming season.
Former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to give his thoughts on Ward's season. But he made sure to mention the lack of primetime games, labeling the schedule release "really disappointing":
Irvin: "Well, first of all, I'm really disappointed in the NFL to give the Tennessee Titans no prime time games when they have the number one pick in the National Football League. I don’t think they’ve done that too often throughout history, not giving him one of the 17 weeks to showcase in primetime the number one pick. I’m taking that personally because in that primetime game, the game that he has all by himself, a standalone game, we would be talking about you."
The first game for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans will be against the Denver Broncos. The rookie quarterback will have a tough start to his NFL life, as he'll face an upcoming team with a strong defense away from home. These are the kind of games that the Titans hope to win with their new passer.
Tennessee Titans' official schedule for the 2025 season
- Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, at Denver Broncos
- Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, at Houston Texans
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5, at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, at Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. New England Patriots
- Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, vs. Houston Texans
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, at Cleveland Browns
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21, vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 18: TBD, at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
Which number will Cam Ward wear in Tennessee?
The quarterback will keep his #1 jersey from his Miami days.
The Titans had retired the #1 jersey previously to honor franchise legend Warren Moon, but he personally gave permission for Ward to wear the number again.
