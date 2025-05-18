Michael Irvin makes feelings clear on NFL denying Cam Ward prime-time games despite No.1 draft pick status

The Tennessee Titans have renewed hope for the 2025 season, with quarterback Cam Ward arriving from the draft as the first overall pick. Although the franchise will look for improvement on their 3-14 record from 2014, there won't be many opportunities to showcase their power.

The NFL released its official 2025 schedule in the past week, and the Titans will not have any primetime games throughout the whole season. They'll be one of three teams, along with the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns, to feature in no primetime for the upcoming season.

Former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to give his thoughts on Ward's season. But he made sure to mention the lack of primetime games, labeling the schedule release "really disappointing":

Irvin: "Well, first of all, I'm really disappointed in the NFL to give the Tennessee Titans no prime time games when they have the number one pick in the National Football League. I don’t think they’ve done that too often throughout history, not giving him one of the 17 weeks to showcase in primetime the number one pick. I’m taking that personally because in that primetime game, the game that he has all by himself, a standalone game, we would be talking about you."

The first game for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans will be against the Denver Broncos. The rookie quarterback will have a tough start to his NFL life, as he'll face an upcoming team with a strong defense away from home. These are the kind of games that the Titans hope to win with their new passer.

Tennessee Titans' official schedule for the 2025 season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, at Denver Broncos

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, at Houston Texans

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5, at Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Indianapolis Colts

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, vs. Houston Texans

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, at Cleveland Browns

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21, vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 18: TBD, at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD

Which number will Cam Ward wear in Tennessee?

The quarterback will keep his #1 jersey from his Miami days.

The Titans had retired the #1 jersey previously to honor franchise legend Warren Moon, but he personally gave permission for Ward to wear the number again.

