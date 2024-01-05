Michael Irvin points at Dalvin Cook's "mistake" jeopardizing his future choosing Ravens over Cowboys

Dalvin Cook's time with the New York Jets is over. With the playoffs in full view, the running back has managed to upgrade from the 13th-place team in the AFC to the first-place Baltimore Ravens. That was a poor choice, according to Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who delved into the topic during an appearance on FOX's "Undisputed."

"I think it's more of a mistake on Dalvin Cook's part," Irvin said. "Dallas rushing attack is 14th with only 111 yards, while the Ravens already rank first with 159 yards rushing. If you're trying to tell people that you're still valuable, then it's about the impact that you have in the playoffs to the team that you're going to."

He continued, explaining that there was little room to showcase an improvement:

"You can't take the Ravens higher than the number one rushing team in the NFL, if you're going to Dallas and solidify that rushing game, play on that stage and make a difference, you revive at least interest going forward, so you're gonna get a deal next year. That was a poor decision on Cook's part."

Dalvin Cook and Odell Beckham Jr. aim for Super Bowl win in first season with Lamar Jackson

With the Ravens locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the team has become the frontrunner at reaching the Super Bowl. It would be Lamar Jackson's first such trip, but not for his veteran wide receiver. Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 2021-2022 season in a situation not unlike Cook's.

The wide receiver was with the Cleveland Browns at the time and was unhappy with his role on the team. As such, he requested a release and became a late-season addition to the Rams.

The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. Of course, Dalvin Cook's release appears to be instigated by the Jets, but the two stories are similar with a veteran late-season addition to a Super Bowl contender. It ended in confetti and a shiny trophy for Los Angeles. Could the same happen for Dalvin Cook?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Undisputed" and H/T Sportskeeda.