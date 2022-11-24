"Why did you tear that apart?" - Michael Irvin rips Packers for dismantling iconic Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams pairing

Aaron Rodgers' play on the field has regressed this season. Heading into this campaign, Rodgers had won the last two MVPs, and expectations were high, even without Davante Adams.

Adams' loss has caused severe ramifications for the Green Bay Packers, and they could potentially miss the playoffs this season. Legendary Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin recently bashed the Green Bay Packers for breaking apart the duo of Rodgers and Adams.

Here's what Michael Irvin said about Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on the Richard Sherman podcast:

"I said this last year when I watched them, I said I got to do it, I never did it, but I finally have to do it. I said, Man, watching the show. I never thought I will stand on myself that I'm going to put somebody on the sacred ground of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice."

Irvin added:

"I've never said another combination up there on Joe Montana and Jerry Rice level because we've seen them do the such same thing, but this group, that group belonged up there for what they were doing, they belonged up there and why did you tear that apart?"

Comparing the duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to Joe Montana and Jerry Rice is certainly high praise. It's true, as the former Packers duo were very special and they continued to be successful over a prolonged period. With Rodgers and Adams, the Green Bay Packers were Super Bowl contenders every season.

If the Packers had done everything they could to keep Davante Adams this season, they would almost certainly have been in a much better position.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in the 2022 campaign

Aaron Rodgers (r) and Davante Adams (l) - Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is having one of the worst seasons of his career. Nobody can deny that the departure of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders has played a part in that. Rodgers has a passer rating of 93.2 with 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games this season.

He isn't on the same page as his young receivers, and due to that, the Packers aren't performing well. Although Rodgers and his young receivers have begun to show some glimpses of their brilliance, it might be too late to save their season.

Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders



: FOX Davante Adams. OT game winner. Enough said: FOX Davante Adams. OT game winner. Enough said‼️📺: FOX https://t.co/1n1icOBfwf

While Davante Adams is still putting up great numbers, that isn't translating into winning football. The Raiders have been a massive disappointment this season, and Adams is unlikely to feature in the playoffs. Adams has 64 catches for 925 yards and has scored 10 touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Though this season feels like a wasted campaign, there's still time for these two to improve their fortunes.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Richard Sherman podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes