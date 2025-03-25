Michael Irvin second-guesses Aaron Rodgers to Steelers take after Cam Heyward’s pushback

The future of Aaron Rodgers will be the most debated topic in the NFL before the 2025 draft. The superstar quarterback is still deciding his next move, with the Pittsburgh Steelers widely considered the favorites to sign him.

Last week, Rodgers was put under pressure by a key member of the Steelers' roster. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward called out the quarterback, stating "Either you want to be a Steeler or you don't."

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has seemingly had a change of heart about Rodgers after Heyward's comments. Appearing on the "Up And Adams Show" on Monday, Irvin stated that he's not sure anymore whether Rodgers is the best option for Pittsburgh:

"I wanted to see him in Pittsburgh. I thought it'd be great to see him in Pittsburgh. You know, when he was in that mode 'I'm ready to come in and do what I have to do.' But now this thing gets dragged out like this. Now it's all about you again, and I don't know if that works.

"I heard Cam Heyward the other day. He said, ‘Come on, man, you don't want to play with us, let me know.’ Aaron Rodgers has to make the decision. For that reason, right there, I would not have this happening, because whatever team you go to now, it's about you, or you want to join a team. Pittsburgh, I thought, was a great place."

Cam Heyward clarifies comments made about Aaron Rodgers

Cam Heyward has been one of the key faces of the Steelers franchise for over a decade. He was highly criticized for his comments about Rodgers, and during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he explained himself:

“Everybody gave me crap—they said I called him [Aaron Rodgers] out. I don’t think I really called him out. I just said I wasn’t going to go on a darkness retreat to recruit him. If he wants to be a Steeler, he can be a Steeler. That’s the pitch—I just want to win games and play good football.”

The quarterback recently had a long visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but left the facilities without a signed contract. With the Minnesota Vikings out of the picture, the biggest competition from the Steelers to sign him comes from the New York Giants. However, the Steelers' roster is much closer to contend than the Giants.

