Michael Irvin sounds the alarm on Cowboys after Cardinals' dominant 28-16 win in Week 3

One of the biggest storylines during Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season was the Arizona Cardinals' upset of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Cowboys 28-16 at home on Sunday.

The Cowboys entered the game with a 2-0 record and were one of the biggest favorites to win this week in the league. The Cardinals were viewed as one of the worst teams in the NFL heading into yesterday's matchup, especially after they blew a 21-0 lead to the New York Giants a week prior.

Following the surprise loss, former Cowboys Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin sounded off on his former team on "Undisputed." He doesn't think Dallas can beat a team like the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers going forward:

"Definitely not a good weekend. With the 49ers running behind Deebo Samuel, that's a physical football team. I told you, that worries me. It scares me. And I don't know if Arizona would listen, but they play physical football and Dallas wasn't prepared to handle that kind of football.

"You will never beat Philadelphia like this. You won't ever beat San Francisco 49ers like that. They got dominated up front on both sides of the ball."

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott called the loss "humbling"

Following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media and called the loss "humbling." Here's what he said:

"We knew who we are. In that same sense, I'm sure the media got what it wanted. For us, there hadn't been but one undefeated team.

"It sucks, it's humbling, but to say it's a wake-up call, we knew we had a lot of adversity and we just didn't get it done. It just goes back to myself, the offense in the red zone. We get better there, we win this game. But we've got to fix that area, period."

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 1, and will be looking to bounce back immediately. The 1-2 Cardinals will try to take their momentum from Week 3 into a tough game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Those two fixtures will be worth keeping an eye out for, as the Cardinals will once again be huge underdogs, while the Cowboys will be feeling the pressure.