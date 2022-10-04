"That was too far, that was wrong" - Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes criticism of Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel over handling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion is unwarranted

During last Thursday night's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a brutal injury.

Tua Tagovailoa was knocked to the ground after getting hit by defensive lineman Josh Tupou and froze. He couldn't move or stand up, and he had his fingers stuck in the air.

Tua Tagovailoa left the game with head and neck injuries and didn't return to the field. There was great concern regarding how the Dolphins handled Tua's situation as he had been hit during the Bills game a week prior also. On that occasion, he got up and stumbled and was cleared to play.

Many people have questioned the Dolphins coaches, medical staff, and others for allowing Tua to play last Thursday night.

First-year head coach Mike McDaniel has been receiving some harsh criticism, and Micahel Irvin defended him on First Take.

Irvin said:

"I felt like everybody was placing this on coach McDaniel and I thought that was totally unfair. This is a first-year coach who has come in and has done an incredible job with the football team by putting players in positon to win, using their gifts and their talents, and we had a very unfortunate situation.

"For people to start questioning this man's character, there's nothing in his history that says anything where he would put anyone in harm's way like this."

Irvin added that he feels strongly about supporting McDaniel and that people are wrong to push this upon him.

"For us to start putting it on him and describe his intimate relationship and how close him and Tua is so we can try to believe his reasoning behind playing Tua. I thought that was too far, thought that was wrong.

"You know, he didn't make the final decision. I'm glad they got rid of the people who they thought may have made the final decision or made a mistake in the process. But we were absolutely out of line in pushing this upon coach McDaniel."

mars 🐬 @marsv___ The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or TV period, @michaelirvin88 . The attacks on Mcdaniel’s character are unwarranted and are not coming from a genuine place of “concern”. Thanks for calling it out Mike The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or TV period, @michaelirvin88 . The attacks on Mcdaniel’s character are unwarranted and are not coming from a genuine place of “concern”. Thanks for calling it out Mike https://t.co/omFTl391Bt

Miami Dolphins ruled Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets

Tua Tagovailoa being taken off the field in a stretcher

After last Thursday night's game vs. the Bengals, it seems like the Dolphins will play safer and rest Tua Tagovailoa in the near future. Miami announced that Tua will be out this Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for the Dolphins on Sunday. He finished 14-23, with 193 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Tua's absence.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is confident with whoever is at quarterback. When a reporter asked him how he'd produce with Bridgewater at quarterback, he looked them in the eyes and said, "I'll put up numbers with YOU."

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ How confident is Tyreek Hill that he will be able to produce with Teddy Bridgewater at QB?



He looked me dead in the eyes and said: "I'll put up numbers with YOU" How confident is Tyreek Hill that he will be able to produce with Teddy Bridgewater at QB?He looked me dead in the eyes and said: "I'll put up numbers with YOU"

Hill leads the league in receiving yards with 477 through four weeks and recorded 160 yards in last week's loss vs. the Bengals. This Sunday, Hill will face the team he almost got traded to before choosing the Dolphins.

