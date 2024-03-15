Marquise Brown was among the best available wide receiver options during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. He is reportedly off the board after agreeing to join the Kansas City Chiefs. He provides them with a much-needed boost to their wide receivers, which has been one of their weakest overall position groups.

Despite the Chiefs' lack of legitimate weapons at the position, Patrick Mahomes has still found a way to lead them to two consecutive Super Bowl victories. Adding an established threat like Brown could potentially elevate his offense to the next level.

Former wide receiver and current NFL analyst Michael Irvin recently discussed what this move could mean for the Chiefs going forward. On an episode of "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless, Irvin said:

"Patrick Mahomes with this kind of talent is dangerous ... You lose a Tyreek Hill, a guy that can knock the top off of any defense, and you go back-to-back championships ... Giving this man anything is dangerous, giving him somebody dangerous that's really explosive in Marquise Hollywood Brown, has that ability ... Hollywood is getting ready to really be Hollywood."

When the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill two years ago, many were concerned that Patrick Mahomes might struggle without him. All he has done since that time is win two rings, a Super Bowl MVP and an NFL MVP award. He has done so with one of the weakest wide receiver groups in the NFL and without a true No. 1 option on the depth chart.

He will have one now in Marquise Brown, who has served as a WR1 during his career with the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens, accumulating 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns in five seasons. Considering what Mahomes was able to accomplish without a No. 1, he will likely be even more dangerous with one, if that's even possible.

Marquise Brown's contract with Chiefs

Besides being the best option, Marquise Brown was also one of the only players who previously served as a WR1. This made him attractive to the Kansas City Chiefs, who needed an established weapon.

The Chiefs locked Brown into a one-year deal worth $7 million with the opportunity to earn an additional $4 million in incentives. He can provide them with an upgrade to their passing game this season, without the franchise committing to him long-term yet.