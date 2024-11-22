Michael Lombardi breaks down the real cause of the Jets' failure

The New York Jets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the 2024 NFL season. After entering the campaign with huge expectations, with some placing them among the candidates to win the Super Bowl, they failed to back up people's predictions.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday to discuss the tumultuous Jets season. Lombardi believes that one person is the main reason why the team has struggled to perform at a high level, Woody Johnson.

"And there's a reason for that, because the owner's involved, he's involved in everything. I mean, the other day he's having a meeting, and you know, the best thing about this is he has a meeting with Salah and Douglas, and he doesn't like what they say. So he adds more people to the meeting. And you know what happens when you have more people in the meeting? You get leaks.

"They get Lynn, all of a sudden, now we know he was trying to bench Rogers for Tyrod Taylor, I mean, like, this is dysfunction at the highest level, and so when you when you realize they can't win, don't be surprised, and don't think they're going to hire somebody with a magic wand, because everybody else who's been in there hasn't been able to turn the tide either."

The Jets dropped a second straight game to the Indianapolis Colts last week, meaning they've won one game in their last eight duels. Despite landing Davante Adams and firing Robert Saleh, this team can't find an answer and the season is looking worse by the week.

After they return from their bye week, they'll clash against the Seattle Seahawks, trying to get some wins to finish the season on a solid note.

Aaron Rodgers' future might be out of the Jets

After arriving at MetLife Stadium touted as a great signing, Aaron Rodgers has failed to make the Jets a competitive team. He missed the entire 2023 campaign with a season-ending injury and while he's been relatively healthy this year, the results haven't been coming.

Rodgers, 40, is reportedly unlikely to return to the team after an underwhelming performance in 2024. After Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were dismissed, the Jets are now trying to find a new tandem to lead this project.

That new era doesn't seem to include Rodgers, and it's unclear if he'll get another chance somewhere else.

