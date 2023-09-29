Michael Oher conservatorship: Judge ends agreement between former NFL star and Sean & Leigh Anne Tuohy

Michael Oher's conservatorship saga has finally reached a conclusion. Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes ended the conservatorship agreement between the former NFL player and a couple in Memphis by the name of Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

The couple took him in back when he was in high school.

However, following the airing of 'The Blind Side,' and Oscar-winning movie that starred Sandra Bullock, Oher's story came to light and more people started tuning into the intricacies of the relationship between him and his new family.

On Friday, September 29, the Tennesse Judge ended the agreement Oher signed when he was 18 years old, meaning Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy will no longer have any control over the former NFL star's finances.

'The Blind Side' subject Michael Oher alleged Tuohys made millions off his story

In August, Oher filed a petition alleging that the Tuohys made millions as conservators on the Oscar-winning film. According to multiple reports, 'The Blind Side' earned more than $300 million in all.

Oher alleged he got nothing out of that story.

Oher's legal filing stated that his adoption was a "lie upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves." The former Panthers tackle says he learned of the "lie" in February 2023, alleging that he thought he was a part of the Tuohy family, but the agreement meant that he had no "familial relationship with the Tuohys."

For his part, Sean Tuohy told the Daily Memphian that he was stunned by the ex-NFL tackle's allegations, adding that his family was "devastated" regarding the turn of events.

Were the Tuohys at Michael Oher's wedding?

Per the images that were made public, Oher seemingly did not invite Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to his wedding.

The former Ravens OT married Tiffany Roy on Nov. 5, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tuohys were, however, present when he won the Super Bowl in 2013.