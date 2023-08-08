The journey of Michael Oher was seen on the big screen in the 2009 film "The Blind Side." He also came out with the book "I Beat The Odds," which was a memoir of his life.

Now, the 37-year-old is out with a new book, "When Your Back's Against the Wall," which provides another opportunity to tell his story.

Oher sat down with Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America" to talk about the new book. He shared with Roberts about feeling uncomfortable when his NFL career came to a close:

“When I finished my NFL career, I just didn't feel comfortable with where I left off. I felt that I had so much more to give to generations behind me.”

He spoke to the Baltimore Sun about his new book and its message:

“Shedding light and giving hope to people who think that someone has to rescue them. You have every tool that you need to be successful.”

Oher was taken in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the team, starting 80 games at the tackle position in that stretch.

He was a part of the Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, spent the 2014 season with the Tennessee Titans and ended his career with Carolina Panthers (2015 - 2016).

In all, Michael Oher started 110 games over the course of his eight seasons in the league.

What is Michael Oher's net worth? (2023)

The net worth of the former NFL star is at $25 million per various sources such as Forbes and IMDB.

Oher received $10 million in royalties from the 2009 film and $34,506,875 during his NFL career.

In five seasons with the Ravens, he made $13,495,000 while making $7,340,000 with the Titans and $13,671,875 with the Panthers.