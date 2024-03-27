Michael Penix Jr. Rumors: NFC Super Bowl Champions potential sleeper to land Huskies QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Michael Penix Jr. is one of at least six top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As the offensive leader of the Washington Huskies, he led them to an undefeated record in the Pac-12 before reaching the national title game. His very left-handed passing skills will surely have multiple teams pining for his services, and one prominent insider has a leftfield nominee for his landing spot.

Speaking Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz singled out the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams as "a potential sleeper team" who could land Penix:

Why would Rams want to draft Michael Penix Jr.?

Targeting Michael Penix Jr. would be something of a surprise move for the Los Angeles Rams. The team already has three quarterbacks on its roster: current starter Matthew Stafford, newly-signed backup Jimmy Garoppolo, and 2023 draftee Stetson Bennett. But looking beyond the depth reveals major issues with that corps.

Stafford is 36; and while he regained his form in 2023-24, there may still be concerns over whether he can maintain such a high level of performance as he approaches his forties. Garoppolo, meanwhile, also failed to impress in his only half-season as a Las Vegas Raider, seemingly ushering in his decline. And Bennett has yet to play a single NFL snap.

All these seemingly necessitate a long-term solution. Writing for ESPN, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes the Rams are a good fit fot the former Washington Husky:

"L.A. has a good base to its roster, and Penix's game is well-suited for Sean McVay's offense, thanks to his arm strength and his accuracy from the pocket."

Said offense contains a dynamic cast of weapons for Penix to work with. Running back Kyren Williams was a surprise All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his sophomore season, while Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua constitute one of the most potent wideout trios in the league.

There has also been significant investment in the offensive line, with one-time Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson joining from the Detroit Lions and 2023 trade acquisition Kevin Dotson extending for three years and $48 million. They join Rob Havenstein, the last remaining holdover from the team's days in St. Louis; and the burgeoning Steve Avila.