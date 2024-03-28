Michael Penix Jr. is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft. His production with the Washington Huskies was among the best in the entire country, which often results in being one of the top selections. On the other hand, his age and injury history make him a riskier pick than most other options.

Many around the NFL have been intrigued by Penix because of his wide range of potential outcomes in the draft. He participated in the Washington Pro Day on Thursday in an attempt to help his draft stock, and it appears to have worked.

In particular, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, who are in need of a new quarterback, were impressed by his performance, including reportedly topping out at a 4.46 seconds in the 40 yards dash.

Here's what some Raiders fans are saying about Penix:

Based on his outstanding statistics and elite skillset, Penix profiles as a clear first-round pick, but his red flags have dropped his projections to being a Day 2 pick by most draft experts. He will be 24 years old when the 2024 NFL season kicks off and has already had four season-ending injuries during his college footbll career.

All of this has made Michael Penix Jr. one of the prospects to keep a close eye on during the offseason programs leading up to the draft. One of the most important events for the quarterback was his recent Pro Day in Washington, which may have given him an opportunity to propel himself back into the discussion of potential first-round picks.

Michael Penix Jr.'s Pro Day results

It seems like Michael Penix Jr. accomplished what he set out to do during his Pro Day workouts, as he showed off his elite physical gifts. He appears to have potentially increased his draft stock, though he will still need to overcome his red flags.

Penix's impressive 40-yard dash time, reportedly clocked at 4.46 seconds on his best attempt, was one of the most notable takeaways. He was mostly a pocket passer with the Washington Huskies, but he proved that he can run when the situation presents itself. His offensive system in college didn't call for it much, so it was wise of him to show off his speed at his Pro Day.

He also took the opportunity to show off his athleticism, including a 36.5 inch vertical jump, as well as his signature throwing accuracy that he was known for in college.

He is just as accurate on deep balls as he is on the short passes, leading to his greater than 65% completion percentage. He demonstrated this with his various throwing drills, proving that his accuracy can be on full display in any offensive system, not just the college spread.