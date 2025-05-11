Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter expresses love for Falcons QB with emotional 25th birthday note

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. turned 25 on Thursday, and his fiancée, Olivia Carter, made his day special with an emotional tribute. Carter shared an Instagram reel featuring her cozy moments with Penix throughout their relationship.

The reel included clips from the couple's engagement day, memories from postgame meetups and snapshots from their romantic vacation. It also had a brief message, where Carter expressed her love for Penix.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. Michael, you are the kindest, smartest, most patient, and the most genuine man. You have the biggest heart I have ever known. Your love makes me feel like most beautiful and blessed girl in the world. I feel so blessed to be by your side, Michael," Carter captioned.

Carter ended her message by praying for "endless blessings and happiness" for him. The Falcons signal caller was grateful for Carter's tribute and dropped his reaction in the comment section.

"Thank you baby! I love you with all of me!" Penix wrote.

Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter recapped romantic memories from a tropical vacation

Throughout the offseason, Michael Penix Jr. and his fiancée Olivia Carter have enjoyed travelling to different cities and countries. In March, the couple had a tropical vacation, memories from which Carter shared with fans on Instagram.

Carter made a joint Instagram post with Penix featuring pictures from the tropical vacation. There were snaps of the couple having mocktails during a yacht ride, and photos where they shared a romantic kiss.

"love being in love with you," Carter captioned on March 15.

While it remains unclear when Penix and Carter started dating, it's been a long time since they have been together. The couple decided to take a step forward in their relationship when they got engaged on Dec. 29. Penix prepared a romantic setup, with red roses and candles all lit, when he popped the question.

