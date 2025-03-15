Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter teases wedding plans as Falcons QB eyes starting role in 2025

Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée, Olivia Carter, hinted at wedding plans as the Falcons quarterback prepares for his first season as a starter in 2025. The couple is enjoying their first vacation since announcing their engagement last Christmas.

Ad

On Friday, Carter shared a snap of them and a caption where she teased their wedding. She posted an image of them enjoying their drinks on a cruise ship.

"Just me and my soon to be husband," Carter wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter's Instagram story/@o.carter

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Penix and Carter wore matching off-white knitted outfits. Carter later posted additional photos from the trip. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"love being in love with you."

Ad

Carter posted several pictures in the post, including the couple sharing a kiss on a ship. She also provided a glimpse of their travel destination, featuring additional shots of the couple enjoying their getaway.

Michael Penix Jr. "can't wait" to be Olivia Carter's husband

Carter's Instagram story about her teasing the wedding was reshared by Michael Penix Jr.

"Can't wait," he wrote on IG.

Ad

Still from Michael Penix Jr.'s Instagram story/@themp9

Penix is eyeing to be the Falcons' starting QB in 2025. He was selected by the team in the 2024 NFL draft, and last season, he was the backup for Kirk Cousins, who struggled with his game. In Week 16, Penix replaced the veteran QB.

In 2025, Penix reportedly could be the starter, while reports are swirling around that the team might release Cousins. As Penix prepares for his expanded role, the quarterback is enjoying a vacation with his fiancée.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.