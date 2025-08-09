Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia sends special message as Morice Norris suffers freak injury after blow to head during preseason game vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions defensive back Morice Norris was badly hurt during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. The injury happened on the first play of the fourth quarter when Norris went low to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter. His head snapped back hard after hitting Carter’s leg, and he appeared to lose consciousness.After the incident, Michael Penix Jr.’s fiancée, Olivia Carter, reposted the Falcons’ official message wishing Norris a speedy recovery and added two prayer emojis.Source: (Via Instagram/ @O.Carter)Medical staff treated Norris on the field for almost 20 minutes before taking him to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta by ambulance.The game was stopped with 6:19 left, as both teams decided not to continue out of respect.Players from both sides gathered to pray, and Lions coach Dan Campbell, along with Falcons coach Raheem Morris, said stopping the game was the right choice.Lions DB Morice Norris shares an update on his Instagram Story following his scary injuryDetroit Lions safety Morice Norris has provided a reassuring update following his frightening injury during Friday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. In an Instagram Story, Norris wrote:“Amen, Amen. I’m all good man, don’t stress it appreciate all the check ins and love🩵.”He also shared a Bible verse from 1 Thessalonians 5:18, emphasizing gratitude “in all circumstances.&quot;On Saturday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell gave an emotional update on Morice Norris:“He’s breathing. He’s talking. That’s good. He’s got some movement,” Campbell said postgame, visibly shaken. “They’re running more tests. It’s just an eye-opener. It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective.&quot;It's a violent game, and we love it, but when something like this happens, the silver lining is the brotherhood. To see all those guys, from that team, our team, kind of come together and everybody thinking about another player means a lot.&quot;Norris joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent from Fresno State in 2024. He spent most of last season on the practice squad before being promoted late in the year.