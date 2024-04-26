Michael Penix Jr.’s girlfriend Olivia Carter reacts to Falcons’ surprise pick as Kirk Cousins’ successor

To the NFL world's surprise, Michael Penix Jr. is now with the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFC South squad had given veteran free agent Kirk Cousins a monstrous four-year, $180-million contract as the offseason began. But that did not stop general manager Terry Fontenot from attempting to future-proof quarterback with the former Washington Husky.

Many have been upset with the decision, but Penix's girlfriend Olivia Carter is not among those people. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My superstar ready"

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Olivia Carter reacts to Michael Penix Jr. joining the Falcons

Who is Olivia Carter? Getting to know the girlfriend of new Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Everyone knows Michael Penix Jr. for his prolific football efforts at Washington, but succeeding in the gridiron was not the only thing to happen to him there. He also met his current girlfriend there.

Born in Kent, a suburb of Seattle Washington, Olivia Carter was a three-sport athlete (basketball, soccer, and track-and-field) at Kent-Meridian High School. She then moved to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas to study biochemistry, while also playing soccer.

She graduated in 2022 and returned to Washington. There, she met Penix, who had transferred to the Huskies from Indiana.

Carter has two brothers: Quincy, who formerly played running back for the Central Washington Wildcats; and Theo.

Kirk Cousins’ agent had no idea Falcons were going to draft Michael Penix Jr.

As it would turn out, even Michael Penix Jr. was stunned that he would be wearing an Atlanta Falcons jersey upon entering the NFL. He had visited the team’s leadership prior to the Draft and seemed confident; but even then, he had anticipated himself going elsewhere:

"I had no idea. Everything happens for a reason."

Meanwhile, Mike McCartney, Kirk Cousins’ agent who had negotiated his monstrous contract, concurred with the fan notion of total surprise (via Mike Garafolo):

“We had no idea this was coming. The league had no idea this was coming. We got no heads up. Kirk got a call from the Falone when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation.”

There is still no definite word on how the former Washington Husky will fit into the Falcons’ QB depth chart.