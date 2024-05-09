Michael Penix Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Carter showers Falcons QB with love in emotional birthday post

Michael Penix Jr. is celebrating his first birthday since joining the NFL. The new Atlanta Falcons quarterback turned 24 on May 8th and his girlfriend Oliva Carter didn't let him forget it. On Instagram, she posted not just a story but a bona fide post to celebrate her birthday.

In the post, she posted a montage of clips and pictures of the quarterback and herself, as well as a wall of text celebrating her man.

"Happy birthday my love 🤍 Celebrating you is easy and loving you is even easier. You are a beautiful human inside and out.. ... I thank god he brought us together. The best chapter of my life started the day you walked into it and I am so blessed to have a boyfriend like you. Cheers to you baby! Happy birthday handsome. I love you," she wrote.

Has Michael Penix Jr.'s girlfriend graduated from college?

Michael Penix Jr. at Allstate Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington

The quarterback isn't the only one leaving behind college. Olivia Carter announced on Instagram that she would be graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

The post was made more than a year ago. As such, she will have the means to bring home some bacon of her own.

Aside from her professional career, Olivia Carter has religion as a centerpiece of her life. Her mention of god in her happy birthday post to Michael Penix Jr. and another post showing them at Christmas suggests that.

Carter enjoys going to the beach, swimming and traveling. Earlier this May, she and Penix posted from Jamaica. Taking to Instagram, she showed the couple standing in the sun with smiles and walking along the beach.

In another post about a year ago, she revealed she had gone to Spain, a popular tourist destination for Americans looking to get out of North America.

Carter played soccer in college, where she met Penix, according to Pro Football Network. She then moved with Penix to Seattle, where he played for the Washington Huskies.

