Michael Pittman Jr. contract: How much did the Colts wide receiver earn in Indianapolis? 

Michael Pittman Jr. is widely regarded as a college champion and was named a second-team All-American as a senior. Even after a slow start to his debut season in the NFL, he accelerated in his second year with 88 receptions for 1,082 passing yards and six touchdowns. If truth be told, supporters and the team itself have No.1 receiver expectations from the 25-year-old this season.

His performances so far in the NFL have been adequate. Pittman received nine passes for 121 passing yards and a game-tying touchdown against the Houston Texans. He was benched for Week 2 with a quad injury but returned against the Kansas City Chiefs with eight passes for 72 yards.

How much does Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. make?

Michael Pittman Jr. put pen to paper on a 4-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on June 15, 2020. He was drafted by Indianapolis in the 2nd round. Before joining his current team, he played college football for four years in Southern California. By the time he stepped into the professional setting, he was already 23-years-old.

He signed the Colts deal worth $8,612,850, a signing bonus of $3,823,892 and total guarantees of $5,825,385. Pittman earns an average salary of $2,153,213 every year. He will become a free agent at the end of his contract in 2024.

Michael Pittman Jr. has established himself as a prominent receiver in the NFL. In fact, he has been receiving more admiration in the league recently. Jordan Schultz, NBA Analyst, once wrote that Pittman was being compared to Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald. He said:

“Just the way he’s able to separate at the line and also at the top of his routes. His size, too. … Going to be one of the best for a long time.”

However, Pittman has a long way to go to plot himself in the history books. For now, he will focus on getting back in touch after his recent injury in week 2. The rest will be witnessed in due time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far