Michael Thomas fantasy outlook: Is Saints WR a good pick in 2023?

Michael Thomas will be one of the most debated players during the 2023 fantasy football season. The wide receiver was the leading player during his last healthy season in 2019, especially in PPR leagues, but he faced so many injuries since 2020 that it's not easy to do a real projection.

The recent changes in the New Orleans Saints offense could make things more favorable to him, but it's still unknown at this point.

Michael Thomas' 2023 Fantasy Outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since 2020, he has amassed just 609 yards and three receiving touchdowns in total.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Thomas' talent and production, when healthy, are unquestionable - the problem is being healthy. After all, he has played in just ten games over the last three years, and there were many promises that he would be available, when the reality was different.

This could be his last year with the Saints. The team has already restructured his contract, and expectations are positive for 2023, but he could see his time in New Orleans end if it's another disappointing year.

He's not the WR1 for the team with Chris Olave on the fold, but it's safe to say he's going to be a starter for the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

Is Michael Thomas a good pick in Football Football this year?

Thomas could be a good pick in your fantasy draft due to his sleeper potential. It's clear that Chris Olave is going to be the number one receiver for the Saints, but he could see a fair share of targets as the WR2 if he proves to be healthy.

He's not someone you should put a lot of expectations into, but it's one to go during the late rounds when you're trying to build your roster depth. You need to be cautious with your expectations, and he's probably not going to start for your team until he proves to be healthy and ready.

Late pick? Great. Early/mid-pick? Avoid.

Where should you draft Michael Thomas this year?

Anything closer to rounds 9-10 will be fine. With an ADP of #101 and projections going at around WR50, he's a player you should look to add to your roster in many situations, especially if you go heavy with running backs for the first rounds.

Michael Thomas has many things to prove before you put your trust in it, especially as it relates to his health. Even if everything is okay with his body, he's still not going to be the WR1 in New Orleans unless something happens to Chris Olave, which means that expecting a production like in 2018 and 2019 is far from ideal.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 482 votes