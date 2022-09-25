"You're getting soft" - Saints' Michael Thomas takes sly dig at Urban Meyer following nightmare stint as NFL HC

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has made a remarkable return to football after missing last season due to injuries. He has immediately slotted in perfectly on the Saints offense as the team looks to make a push towards the playoffs. Thomas recently tweeted about Urban Meyer, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. Meyer joined the FOX Sports broadcasting team to cover college football and was seen talking positive things about Michigan.

Meyer is one of the best college football coaches of all time. But he isn't often seen saying such positive things about rival colleges. He said this about Michigan:

"In all seriousness, one of the great fanbases in college football, part of the great rivalry in college football, much respect."

In reply to this statement, Michael Thomas tweeted:

"You’re getting soft coach."

Thomas knows how fiery and ruthless a man Urban Meyer can be when it comes to football. Following his controversial stint as HC of the Jaguars, Meyer has certainly toned things down.

As the college football season progresses, Meyer's name will likely be brought up to replace head coaches under pressure. Meyer might take the opportunity to return to college football as a head coach if the right job lands for him.

His former team, the Jaguars, are looking pretty good under new head coach Doug Pederson. Trevor Lawrence has also looked better under Pederson. Realistically, with the way things went for Meyer, a return to the NFL is unlikely.

Michael Thomas has hit the ground running in the 2022 season

Michael Thomas - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas made his much awaited return to football and hasn't disappointed anyone. In two games so far this season, Thomas has had 11 receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last game, a team with great defense. Thomas was still able to play well (65 receiving yards and a touchdown) and we can expect a huge night for him in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Most red zone receiving TDs this season:



Michael Thomas - 3

Amon-Ra St. Brown - 3

Cooper Kupp - 3

The New Orleans Saints are currently 1-1, and they'll hope to get back to winning ways against their division rivals, the Panthers. Carolina are 0-2 and desperately need a win themselves.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

