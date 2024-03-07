This morning, Jeff Duncan, a local columnist and writer who covers the New Orleans Saints, posted an article on X claiming that the Saints will soon release wide receiver Michael Thomas. In his news piece, Duncan wrote that it's not a matter of "if" but a matter of "when" the team will release the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Seeing the news on social media, Thomas chimed in with a post on Thursday to deny Duncan's report:

"Jeff Duncan funny how they planning on releasing me if I was on a 1 year deal. Don’t fall for it he the same dude that tried to be my friend in season after saying I wasn’t the same player in training camp. #nexttopic."

Thomas continued and shared another post on X that suggested Duncan is making lies for clickbait. He also claimed the Saints "leak information":

"Jeff Duncan is a h*e. Trying to stay relevant so let’s speak on it. The Saints leak information to him to try to ruin players value but see I’m not broke so I can speak on it. He is broke so he need clicks. Go look at all his articles that never end up being true."

Thomas then posted a picture of Duncan questioning his knowledge of the game.

It makes sense for the New Orleans Saints to release Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas during the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

Michael Thomas looked like he was on pace to become one of the greatest wide receivers of all time in his first four seasons in the NFL.

The Ohio State standout recorded 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first four seasons. In that span, he was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. Thomas led the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019, as well as receiving yards in 2019.

Since his career season in 2019, when he broke the NFL record for most receptions in a single season, Thomas has not been the same receiver.

He's suffered multiple injuries, which has slowed his production considerably. In the last four seasons combined, he's played 17 games, equivalent to one full season. He's had less than 100 receptions, just over 1,000 yards, and only four touchdowns in that span.

As Thomas is getting older, he's not getting any healthier, and the New Orleans Saints releasing him wouldn't be a big surprise.

