Michael Vick is one of the most electric quarterbacks in NFL history, especially for his iconic rushing abilities. While his performances on the football field made him one of the most memorable players of his own generation, he apparently wishes that he approached the game in a different way than he did. Most fans who had the honor of watching him play would probably disagree.

The former superstar recently appeared on an episode of the "It Needed To Be Said" Podcast, hosted by Tyreek Hill and Julius Collins. He talked about his impressive career, but also pointed out which quarterbacks' style he would model today if he was still playing football.

Here's what Michael Vick had to say:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I wish I would have slowed my game down to more of a Patrick or a Jalen or a Josh Allen, that type of control. Playing quarterback is all about being in control. Like, just imagine busting out a 40-yard run, kind of making all these people miss, you tired, you get back in the huddle, and it looked good...”

Michael Vick explained that sometimes he played the game at an uncontrollably high speed. While he was one of the best playmakers in NFL history, he wishes he could have slowed things down a bit to model his game more after modern dynamic playmakers like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

He also made the obvious comparison of saying his quarterback style is most similar to Lamar Jackson. Not many around the NFL would disagree with this. They are the two most productive rushing quarterbacks in NFL history, combining to own seven of the 14 highest single-season rushing totals among quarterbacks.

Michael Vick set a new standard for rushing QBs

Michael Vick

Michael Vick is the first quarterback in NFL history to exceed 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. He did so during the 2006 NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons. His milestone year surpassed a long-standing record of 968 yards by Bobby Douglass of the Chicago Bears all the way back in 1972.

Now 17 years later since Vick set the all-time record at 1,039 yards, just two quarterbacks have rushed for more yards in a single season than he did. Lamar Jackson is the new record-holder with 1,206 yards, while Justin Fields ranks second with 1,143 yards.

Making Vick's accomplishment even more impressive is the era he played in. Rushing quarterbacks are much more common in the modern era, partially credited to how Vick changed the game.

Of the top 20 single season rushing totals among quarterbacks, 15 of them came after Vick broke the 1,000 yard milestone. Three of the other five are owned by Micael Vick, with Randall Cunningham and Bobby Douglass having the other two.

Poll : 0 votes