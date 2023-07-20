Micheal Clemons may be playing for the Jets but could easily pass of as Negan from Walking Dead if he ever auditioned. The defensive tackle walked in to training camp with all eyes, cameras and boom mikes trained on him.

And why not, because walking in shirtless with a ripped physique would have been enough to do that. But he was also carrying a bat with barbs, as made famous by Negan on Walking Dead.

Immediately after the video broke, people on the internet were right there to point out how good Micheal Clemons looked. Here are some of the responses.

Can Micheal Clemons actually replicate Negan from the Walking Dead?

The New York Jets are in a different position this year than most years. For a fanbase that has been starved of optimism for many years, this is the first time in a long time that they have a genuine chance of not only making the playoffs but winning the Super Bowl.

Everything has changed ever since Aaron Rodgers has joined. The quarterback situation had bedevilled them for more than a decade and they believe they now have the answer there. Much of the positive vibe also flows from already having an elite defensive corps.

But for that to be true, the defensive players need to step up their game and ensure they meet or exceed last season's standards. Micheal Clemons will have a big role to play there. The fourth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft will be expected to have a bigger return than just 2.5 sacks. He did not force or recover a single fumble.

If the defense's job is to limit the opposing offense and turn the ball over to Aaron Rodgers, then Clemons et al must dominate the way Negan does in the Walking Dead.

The last time the Jets got an ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback in Brett Favre, they had thought they would be challenging for honors. Instead, nothing of that sort happened and after one season the former quarterback returned to the NFC North for the Minnesota Vikings and took them to the Championship game.

It is proof that the team is more important than the individual. It is even more so now in a stacked AFC East with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins both making the playoffs last season. The New England Patriots with Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien's offensive schemes is not going to be easy either. If they are to be stopped, Micheal Clemons better start swinging out of the gates.

