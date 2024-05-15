Throughout the 2023 season, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce found the media spotlight thrust upon them every now and then. The reasons were variable, starting off with their rumored relationship at the beginning of the season to Swift attending multiple Kansas City Chiefs games as they made their relationship public.

Fans noted their cute gestures during the 2023 playoffs as well. Kelce, for example, scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Round and made a heart gesture with his hands to Swift, sending her fans into a frenzy.

A week later, the singer was spotted wearing a 'TNT' diamond bracelet as the Chiefs went to Baltimore to play the Ravens during the AFC Championship Game. The bracelet was made by former professional golfer Michelle Wie West, and during her appearance at Jimmy Fallon's show, she spoke on how she felt learning that Taylor wore her bracelet:

After the game was done, I started screaming at my phone,' Wie West said on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 'I was like "Oh my God!" My husband is like "Oh my God, what's wrong?"'And I was like "Taylor Swift is wearing my bracelet!" It was the craziest thing", Wie West said.

The bracelet is valued at around $6,000 and certainly helped Kelce and the Chiefs, as they upset the Ravens 17-10 en route to Super Bowl LVIII, when they became the first team to win back-to-back rings after beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Other Taylor Swift's acts that caught the attention of the NFL world in 2023

With a worldwide superstar like Taylor Swift entering the NFL world in 2023, it was clear that some of the coverage would shift to her orbit. Even NBC wanted to make this a thing. The singer traveled to MetLife Stadium to watch the Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

As the singer watched the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 and a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as Kelce amassed 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Even the clothes she wore were subject of attention. She was seen wearing a custom jacket jersey made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk at a December game. Out of nowhere, Kristin's Instagram numbers grew by 246%.