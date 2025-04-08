Michigan star Will Johnson set to visit AFC West team ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Will Johnson has been garnering plenty of interest heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Michigan cornerback can now look to boost his stock even further since he is scheduled to have a private workout for a few teams on Monday.

Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that a day after performing in the physical drills at Ann Arbor, Johnson will travel to visit with the Las Vegas Raiders of the AFC West on Tuesday (April 15).

Johnson did not participate in the physical drills at the scouting combine due to a foot injury he suffered while playing for Michigan last season. He also missed Michigan's pro day on March 21 due to a hamstring injury.

Now that he is fully fit, Johnson wants to show off some of his skills for some NFL teams. It's unclear which teams will be attending his private workout.

Nonetheless, Johnson is also linked with the Raiders since he will meet them the next day.

The Raiders are looking for a rebuild after a disappointing 2024 season, in which they finished with a 4-13 record. Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as its new coach, and it appears the franchise is keen on bolstering its defense at the draft.

The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the first round this year. While reports have suggested that Las Vegas might take running back Ashton Jeanty as its first pick, Johnson is now also an option.

Will Johnson played in just six games for Michigan during 2024 season due to a foot injury

Former Michigan DB Will Johnson

Will Johnson appeared in just six games for Michigan in his final season due to a turf toe injury he suffered in October 2024. He finished the season with 14 tackles and returned both interceptions for touchdowns.

Johnson played his entire three-year college career at Michigan and even won the national title with the program in January 2024. He ends his collegiate spell with 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 10 passes defended and three interception touchdowns.

Although Johnson is tipped to be taken as one of the first cornerbacks off the board, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL.

