“Mid signs with mid”: NFL fans react to Jabrill Peppers landing with Steelers after surprise Patriots cut

The New England Patriots made the surprising decision to cut Jabrill Peppers from the 53-man roster ahead of the start of the season. However, it hasn't taken the veteran safety long to find a new team.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Jabrill Peppers on Tuesday.
NFL fans reacted to the veteran safety signing for a new team ahead of Week 2.
"Mid signs with mid!"
"Smart pickup by Pittsburgh or did New England make the right call moving on?"
"That wild card loss is gonna hit crazy with all these signings."
Several fans hailed Peppers signing as a smart move bybthe Steelers.
"His tackling ability will help tremendously! Elliot may be out a few weeks I’m guessing.. but either way, his rotation over Chuck Clark will be very nice!"
"Good Steelers need more muscle up the middle."
"Nice pickup for the Steelers. After seeing them play the other day, they look good."
Jabrill Peppers' signing provides much-needed depth to Pittsburgh's defense after safety DeShon Elliott sustained a knee injury in the season opener against the New York Jets. Elliot is reportedly set to miss two weeks of action and is expected to be back in Week 4 due to an MCL sprain.
Jabrill Peppers could face his former team in Week 3
During his three seasons with the Patriots, Jabrill Peppers played 38 games, starting 26 of them and registered 178 combined tackles. Peppers could play against his former team this season as the Steelers face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 21.
Peppers could be looking for revenge against his former team, especially after firing shots at reports of no longer being an ideal fit for the team.
"Going on 9 years in this league," Peppers wrote on X. "I’ve had 7 (head coaches) & 6 (defensive coordinators) lol. There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective."
The veteran safety is no stranger to the AFC North as he played for the Cleveland Browns in the first two seasons of his NFL career.
