"Might be cut at halftime": NFL fans react as Kyle McCord fails massively in Jets vs. Eagles preseason game 

Quarterback Kyle McCord played the entire game during the Philadelphia Eagles' final preseason matchup against the New York Jets. After a sluggish back-and-forth, Nick Sirianni's team secured a 19-17 victory. Despite playing the entire game, McCord did not impress fans with his performance. The rookie completed 15 of the 35 passes he attempted, mustering 136 passing yards with one interception to his name. After the game, fans criticized the rookie on social media for his underwhelming performance. Some said he would be cut from the roster, while others questioned if he was actually NFL material. Dan @BookEmDano1282LINKKyle McCord might be cut at halftime as well.Philly Sports @PHL_Sports_1LINKKyle McCord has no business being in the NFL, this dude stinksBig O (Stinsons Shooting Supply) @therealOStinsonLINK@SleeperEagles We should’ve moved up and got shadeur this man sorry asf 😭Elliott Franklin 🟦🇵🇸 (14-3 🦅🦅 SB Champs) @Learning_MoviesLINK@SleeperEagles Practice Squad, we don’t need 3 QBs on the roster honestly, he can have more time to develop there.Brian Kitchen @BrianKitchen11LINK@SleeperEagles 3rd String for sure, needs time to develop.Chozen 2wice @RawFutureShitLINK@SleeperEagles I don’t like him nor was a fan of him. Get me shedeurThe Eagles acquired McCord in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft. With Tanner McKee as the backup to Jalen Hurts, he is currently competing for the QB3 spot alongside Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Per CBS Sports, Sirianni explained why the rookie quarterback played the entire game against the Jets. &quot;We talked about that, getting him a full game right there,&quot; Sirianni said. &quot;DTR's got a lot of tape out there and we've seen him play a lot as well. But I just thought we needed a lot more reps there for Kyle for the evaluation process.&quot;After the game, the Eagles coach shared his thoughts on McCord's performance while dissecting his plays on the field. &quot;He had some good plays and he had some missed opportunities,&quot; Sirianni said. &quot;We'll have to watch the tape, but he did some nice things, ran the show well and played some good situational football that helped us get some points.&quot;NFL analyst shares brutal take on Kyle McCord after preseason performance After the end of preseason, analyst Chase Senior shared his winners and losers for the Eagles before the start of their 2025 campaign. According to him, both Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were losers. He added that if Tanner McKee can't make the team as the backup on the depth chart, the rookie cannot be Nick Sirianni's first choice over Robinson. &quot;Pretty telling that McCord played every single snap against the Jets,&quot; Senior said (Timestamp- 2:10 onwards). The Eagles clearly wanted a long-term look at him. ... Neither player (McCord and Robinson) impressed. Although McCord was a little bit better. But if Tanner McKee can't play Week 1 against Dallas, Kyle McCord can't be your second-string quarterback. &quot;If Kenny Pickett though, gets cut by the Cleveland Browns, I would honestly entertain bringing him back or bringing in a veteran quarterback to be the second-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts,&quot; he added. After winning the Super Bowl last season, it will be interesting to see if the Eagles can repeat their former success and take home the Lombardi Trophy in back-to-back seasons.