  • "Might be cut at halftime": NFL fans react as Kyle McCord fails massively in Jets vs. Eagles preseason game 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:57 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Quarterback Kyle McCord played the entire game during the Philadelphia Eagles' final preseason matchup against the New York Jets. After a sluggish back-and-forth, Nick Sirianni's team secured a 19-17 victory.

The Eagles acquired McCord in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft. With Tanner McKee as the backup to Jalen Hurts, he is currently competing for the QB3 spot alongside Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Per CBS Sports, Sirianni explained why the rookie quarterback played the entire game against the Jets.

"We talked about that, getting him a full game right there," Sirianni said. "DTR's got a lot of tape out there and we've seen him play a lot as well. But I just thought we needed a lot more reps there for Kyle for the evaluation process."
After the game, the Eagles coach shared his thoughts on McCord's performance while dissecting his plays on the field.

"He had some good plays and he had some missed opportunities," Sirianni said. "We'll have to watch the tape, but he did some nice things, ran the show well and played some good situational football that helped us get some points."
NFL analyst shares brutal take on Kyle McCord after preseason performance

After the end of preseason, analyst Chase Senior shared his winners and losers for the Eagles before the start of their 2025 campaign.

According to him, both Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were losers. He added that if Tanner McKee can't make the team as the backup on the depth chart, the rookie cannot be Nick Sirianni's first choice over Robinson.

"Pretty telling that McCord played every single snap against the Jets," Senior said (Timestamp- 2:10 onwards). The Eagles clearly wanted a long-term look at him. ... Neither player (McCord and Robinson) impressed. Although McCord was a little bit better. But if Tanner McKee can't play Week 1 against Dallas, Kyle McCord can't be your second-string quarterback.
"If Kenny Pickett though, gets cut by the Cleveland Browns, I would honestly entertain bringing him back or bringing in a veteran quarterback to be the second-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts," he added.
After winning the Super Bowl last season, it will be interesting to see if the Eagles can repeat their former success and take home the Lombardi Trophy in back-to-back seasons.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

