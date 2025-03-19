“Might be the least amount of QBs picked in the first-round”- Rams GM delivers verdict on 2025 NFL Draft class ft. Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward

LA Rams general manager Les Snead shared his view on the upcoming 2025 NFL draft that will include quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. During a conversation on Tuesday's edition of the Pat McAfee show, the executive made a strong prediction about quarterbacks in this year's draft.

Ad

“It'll be a fun draft only because you think about last year seven, I think we picked 19. Last year, seven QBs went before pick 19. It's probably a reason why someone like Jared Verse got pushed to 19… It doesn't seem like this year there's going to be seven QBs that go before pick 19. So that is going to be, for the first time in a while, how many QBs actually go in the first round? How many go you know before pick 15?"

Ad

Trending

Snead was excited about the prospect of seeing fewer quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL draft and watching other positions steal the spotlight depending on the teams' needs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That'll be good content for maybe your show on Monday, maybe Tuesday, but I can tell you this, it'll be interesting to see how these players who get picked in this first round and even second round things like that, what they're doing two and three years down the road, only because, it's gonna be the first year where it might be the least amount of QBs picked in the first-round in a long time.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mel Kiper predicts 3 QBs to be selected in first round of 2025 NFL draft

NFL analyst Mel Kiper shared his latest mock draft on Tuesday. Just like Les Snead, the analyst doesn't see a lot of quarterbacks being drafted in the first round.

In fact, he only has three quarterbacks drafted in the initial round of the event. The No. 1 overall pick, still owned by the Tennessee Titans, would be used to bring in Cam Ward.

Ad

Two spots later, Shedeur Sanders would join the New York Giants to put an end to his saga.

At No. 9, the New Orleans Saints would go with Jaxson Dart, a player previously linked with the Giants.

Other than that, tackles, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs, among others, will be sought after by front offices.

This year's NFL draft, like the years prior, can put teams in a good position to compete or could set them back several years if they don't make the right decisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.