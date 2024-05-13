Drake Maye and the New England Patriots conveyed during the previous week to the start of the rookie minicamp, the first time that Maye was able to work with his coaches as an official member of the franchise. Some interesting quotes came from the practices.

New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said that Maye has a lot to work on after his first set of practices with his team, a surprising comment, considering Maye's talent and how high New England drafted him. Mayo is a disciple of Bill Belichick, meaning that he wouldn't give any praise, but the remarks were totally surprising.

Some people already think that the Patriots aren't satisfied with their new quarterback. Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants over the same Patriots, feels that Mayo's quote has a deeper meaning: they're afraid they drafted the wrong guy:

"That doesn't sound good to me if I'm Jerod Mayo or a fan of the Patriots, because basically what you're saying is that we might have drafted the wrong guy. They kind of paint this picture right now. He may not be as good as we thought he was.

"But I'm looking at it - listen, this guy only played 26 games in the ACC for 3,600 yards. The ACC is not exactly the SEC or the Big 10, so you're talking about 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns in college. And you drafted with the third pick. You ask them to be the Savior? Yeah, good luck.

Why did Drake Maye fall into the third overall pick?

The North Carolina quarterback had to deal with a major loss of personnel after the 2022 season, and even his coaching staff underwent major changes. His performances dropped a bit, but the potential was still there - you just had to watch the tape.

While production is important, it should never be too important, especially as you're evaluating quarterback prospects. Jayden Daniels was far and away the best college football quarterback in 2023. But looking through the lens of an NFL scout, it was difficult to put more stock on him than the UNC product.