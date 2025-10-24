"Might as well put Eli Manning in there": NFL fans call out Chargers for "shameless" Drew Brees "claim" while wishing legendary QB's HOF candidacy

The LA Chargers on Wednesday wished their former players Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Rodney Harrison and Lorenzo Neal for advancing to the next stage of candidates being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The four former Chargers stars made the list of 52 modern-era players to advance in the voting process for the Class of 2026. However, many fans slammed the Chargers for trying to &quot;claim&quot; Brees, despite the quarterback playing the first five years of his pro career with the franchise.&quot;Might as well put Eli Manning on there too,&quot; one tweeted in reference to the Chargers drafting Manning first overall in 2004 before trading him to the New York Giants before the season began because the QB had expressed he did not want to play for them. &quot;Shameless,&quot; another added. &quot;Most shameless tweet I’ve ever seen,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;Are yall REALLY trying to claim Drew Brees,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Y’all can’t claim Drew Brees now!!&quot; another added. &quot;Please take Drew off this photo yall don’t deserve him yall threw that man out to the wolves,&quot; a user tweeted. &quot;No shot yall put Drew on this graphic man I fucking hate yall now and I hope the organization never wins anything don’t touch my quarterback,&quot; a fan commented. The then-San Diego Chargers took Brees with the No. 32 pick in the 2001 NFL draft. After five years with them, the QB signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he played 15 years. Drew Brees led the Saints to Super Bowl glory in 2010NFL: Former NFL QB Drew Brees - Source: ImagnBrees led the Saints to Super Bowl success in 2010. New Orleans beat the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31–17 in the big game to claim its first Super Bowl. Brees was also named the Super Bowl MVP. Brees retired in 2021. Apart from winning a Super Bowl, he ended his career with two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 13 Pro Bowl selections. Brees also holds the record of most consecutive games (54) with a touchdown pass.