  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Might as well put Eli Manning in there": NFL fans call out Chargers for "shameless" Drew Brees "claim" while wishing legendary QB's HOF candidacy

"Might as well put Eli Manning in there": NFL fans call out Chargers for "shameless" Drew Brees "claim" while wishing legendary QB's HOF candidacy

By Arnold
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:05 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
NFL fans call out Chargers for "shameless" Drew Brees "claim" while wishing legendary QB's HOF candidacy - Source: Getty

The LA Chargers on Wednesday wished their former players Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Rodney Harrison and Lorenzo Neal for advancing to the next stage of candidates being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The four former Chargers stars made the list of 52 modern-era players to advance in the voting process for the Class of 2026.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, many fans slammed the Chargers for trying to "claim" Brees, despite the quarterback playing the first five years of his pro career with the franchise.

"Might as well put Eli Manning on there too," one tweeted in reference to the Chargers drafting Manning first overall in 2004 before trading him to the New York Giants before the season began because the QB had expressed he did not want to play for them.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Shameless," another added.
Ad
"Most shameless tweet I’ve ever seen," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Are yall REALLY trying to claim Drew Brees," one wrote.
"Y’all can’t claim Drew Brees now!!" another added.
"Please take Drew off this photo yall don’t deserve him yall threw that man out to the wolves," a user tweeted.
Ad
"No shot yall put Drew on this graphic man I fucking hate yall now and I hope the organization never wins anything don’t touch my quarterback," a fan commented.

The then-San Diego Chargers took Brees with the No. 32 pick in the 2001 NFL draft. After five years with them, the QB signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he played 15 years.

Drew Brees led the Saints to Super Bowl glory in 2010

NFL: Former NFL QB Drew Brees - Source: Imagn
NFL: Former NFL QB Drew Brees - Source: Imagn

Brees led the Saints to Super Bowl success in 2010. New Orleans beat the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31–17 in the big game to claim its first Super Bowl. Brees was also named the Super Bowl MVP.

Brees retired in 2021. Apart from winning a Super Bowl, he ended his career with two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 13 Pro Bowl selections. Brees also holds the record of most consecutive games (54) with a touchdown pass.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications