The Cincinnati Bengals successfully retained wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with contract extensions. Chase gets a four-year, $161 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Meanwhile, Higgins gets a four-year, $115 million contract to make him the highest-paid WR2.

Ad

Chase had one year remaining on his contract while Higgins was set to enter the season on his second franchise tag.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bengals might not be done giving out big bags of money just yet. He tweeted that the Bengals are still optimistic about working out a long-term deal with Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This news has sent the NFL world into a tizzy and fans from both the Bengals and other teams weighed in on their opinions.

One fan commented:

“Bengals not leaving any stone unturned”

Bengals fans are ecstatic about potentially retaining Hendrickson, such as this fan posting a gif of the famous celebration pose along with the caption:

"LETS GO!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan compared what the Bengals are doing with last year’s Super Bowl teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

“Jordan this is the way the consistently winning franchises (LAR, KC, PHI) do it. #1 Offensive minded HC #2 Spend most of your money on offense #3 pay one defender top money & 1 defender mid-range money #4 draft, develop, & rotate defensive players every 2-3 years”

Ad

This Cleveland Browns fan is worried about Bengals’ owner Mike Brown’s finances," one fan commented: “Mike Brown is going to go bankrupt! 💀”

This user replied that Brown’s finances will be just fine.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This user commented that by signing the wide receivers to contract extensions, the Bengals actually freed up cap space that they could potentially spend on Hendrickson.

The fan commented:

“The Tee & Jamarr signings actually opened the cap space up more this year to resign Trey to a 2yr extension“

Joe Burrow wished for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki and Trey Hendrickson to get paid

Following the Bengals’ elimination from playoff contention last season, Joe Burrow expressed his desire to retain four key personnel. The Bengals appeared to have granted his wishes. They first signed tight end Mike Gesicki in free agency, bringing him back to the team on a three-year, $25.5 million contract.

The news then broke on Monday that the Bengals have brought back both wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, reuniting Burrow with his three favorite catchers from last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.