Mike Evans to Chiefs speculation goes viral as NFL fans rip Kadarius Toney’s dropped passes in Week 1 loss vs Lions

Mike Evans has been seeking a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 NFL season. While both sides claim to be focused on getting a deal done, they have been unable to agree on the terms. Evans has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers, and allegedly wants to remain there.

However, his future with the franchise appears to be in jeopardy. His inability to get a new contract signed before the new season kicked off has resulted in many rumors that Mike Evans could potentially be traded.

Further fueling the speculation is that the Buccaneers are currently in a bit of a rebuilding phase after Tom Brady retired during the offseason. Evans could land them future assets in a trade, while eliminating his potential salary cap hit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One rumor that has gained a ton of momentum recently among fans is the possibility of the Kansas City Chiefs acquiring Evans. Specifically, many of them have speculated that he could be a potential replacement for Kadarius Toney, after his disastrous Week 1 performance.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Here's what some NFL fans are saying via Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, Kadarius Toney's disastrous game was among the reasons why. Toney caught just one of his five targets from Patrick Mahomes, and was credited with three drops. One of those drops was intercepted by rookie defensive back Brian Branch and returned for a touchdown.

This is what has caused the surge in fans calling for the Chiefs to trade for Evans. He may potentially be available due to his contract situation and could serve as the clear WR1 in their pass-heavy offensive system.

Evans has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in NFL history and could give the Chiefs the reliable target that their depth chart is currently missing.

Mike Evans' NFL record-breaking WR consistency

Mike Evans

Mike Evans has exceeded 1,000 yards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during each of his nine NFL seasons so far. He's the first player in NFL history to ever begin their career by doing so. While seven other wide receivers have done so at some point during their careers, Evans is the first to do so in his first nine seasons.

He's also just two seasons shy of Jerry Rice, who holds the current NFL record with 11 consecutive seasons exceeding 1,000 receiving yards.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!