"That's Tom Brady! What you want me to do?" - Mike Evans explains to refs why he fought Marshon Lattimore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was involved in a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore and Evans have been involved in such altercations a couple of times in the past few years, and this fight was another example of that.

Lattimore was seen trash-talking Tom Brady following the end of a play and Evans retaliated by pushing him away with force. The benches were cleared and everyone was involved in separating the players that were involved in the brawl.

Evans explained to the refs why he pushed Lattimore, saying:

“That’s Tom Brady, what you want me to do?”

Both Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected from the game following the incident. Their ejection changed the trajectory of the game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of Lattimore's absence and ran away with a win against their division rivals.

Lattimore was having a great game and made life tough for the Buccaneers receivers. His absence led to a shift in momentum towards the Bucs as Jameis Winston threw multiple interceptions in the 4th quarter.

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their primary receiver, players like Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller stepped up when it mattered the most. The Buccaneers are now 2-0 following their 20-10 win against the Saints.

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have a history of bad blood with each other

For the past few seasons, Buccaneers-Saints matchups have seen tensions go through the roof between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore.

Last night's collision wasn't the first time that the two stars confronted each other. Both Lattimore and Evans are exceptional players, but it would be fair to say that they truly don't like each other on the field.

As seen in the video above, Evans likes to go after Lattimore whenever the Saints corner tries to rile up Buccaneers players. Being a division rival and facing each other twice a year can often lead to these types of rivalries among players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints will face each other once again in Week 13. It will be interesting to see whether Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore go against each other again.

The Saints will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, while the Buccaneers will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in their next game.

